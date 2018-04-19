HYDERABAD: The much-awaited website of the revenue department, Dharani, will be made available from June 2. This was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a review meet on Wednesday. The website will put in place a new system for registration of land across the state.

Rao directed the officials to launch Dharani services on a pilot basis in five mandals in the first phase and 30 mandals in the second phase, before the actual launch of the actual website in June. First phase pilot project will start on May 7 in five mandals and second phase will start on May 19 in 30 mandals, one mandal each in 30 districts.

The website would ensure corrupt- free and transparent transactions for the public, the CM added. After observing the experiences during the trial services of the website, any updation, if required, would be done before the actual launch of the website, Rao said. For registration of land, the buyers or sellers should pay just one visit to the sub-registrar’s office.

Then, the Pattadar passbooks and registration documents would be sent directly to the parties through courier. The process for registration is that the sellers/buyers should seek time slot from the sub-registrar. The land sale or purchase will be recorded in the Pattadar passbook. Tahsildar would pass on the information to IT staff, who would upload the details on the website. The document will be sent to the public through courier. “This new system of registration will avoid corruption,” the Chief Minister said. Besides the existing 141 subregistrars, 443 Tashidlars will act as sub-registrars from June.