HYDERABAD: "Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand with victims of the Mecca Masjid blast, or with the accused who were acquitted in the case," asked Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday. He urged the Muslim community not to let the verdict fade away from their memory.

Addressing the gathering in Saidabad late on Wednesday night, the Hyderabad MP drew parallels between investigations into Mecca Masjid blast and 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blast.

'In Dilsukhnagar case, the NIA worked overtime to ensure that the three accused including Indian Mujahideen (IM) founder Yaseen Bhatkal were convicted and awarded death sentence. But in Mecca Masjid blast case, the NIA, which has now turned blind and deaf, went slow at the behest of their political masters in New Delhi,'' he said.