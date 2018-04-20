HYDERABAD: Even more software professionals from Hyderabad are finding their weekend getaways in Nagarkurnool district. Malletheertam, a small village in the district, is attracting large numbers of corporate employees who are interested in trekking and photography. The rocky terrains of the village provide ample opportunies for techies to participate in adventure sports, including rock climbing.

In the changing dynamics at workplaces, techies feel it necessary to take a break and find peace within nature. B Arun Kumar, an employee at an IT company in the city, said, “There is a lot of stress in professional life. I have a new-found love for rock climbing because it provides me the much-needed relief from work-related issues. With each trek trail, we find something new in ourselves.”

Another techie, S Sandeep, said that trekking was one of the cheapest options for travelling, exploring and hard-learning experience. “It also gives us belief to overcome hurdles,” he said.

M Rohith of Hyderabad-based Infinite Adventure Trekking Club said he received enquiries from all over the country. “For a weekend getaway, we have identified several locations and we club adventure activities with other fun activities like camping in the night, song-and-dance and cooking during the trek. Techies in general prefer such activities because of their packed schedule during weekdays,” said Rohith who regularly takes youngsters to Malletheertam in Nagarkurnool district.

Telangana Tourism too is not far behind in exploring the possibilities of adventure tourism. B Venkatesham, principal secretary (tourism), said the department had been is at at the forefront of taking up new initiatives including adventure sports. “A lot of youngsters and corporate employees make it to Bhongir to scale the hill that has become a hub of adventure sports for people who enjoy the sense of adrenaline rush. We have started training at our Rock Climbing School in Bhongir. It helps one gain extensive hands-on experience under proper supervision of well-trained instructors,” he added.