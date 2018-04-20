HYDERABAD: Urging Governor ESL Narasimhan to convey the sentiments of the Muslim community to the Central government after the acquittal of five accused in the Mecca Masjid bomb blast case, a delegation of community leaders led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called on the Governor here on Thursday.

The Majlis-e-ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) supremo said that in view of the way the trial was conducted, it is important that the Centre recognised the lapses and should initiate process for retrial. The investigative process itself should be re-investigated, they demanded.

"People are also questioning if the criminal justice system will be able to deliver justice to those who died in the Mecca Masjid blast. The blast was a terror activity in which several innocents lost their lives. We have requested the Governor to make the Modi government aware of the sentiments of the Muslims who are feeling unsafe in the country," he said.

Taking a dig at the NIA's investigative procedure, he said that appointing a novice with no experience in criminal cases, was a major lapse on the part of the investigative agency. "Evidence was not displayed properly. The trial was conducted in a way that all the accused would be acquitted. When bail was given, the Central government did not apply its cancellation. Aseemanand's confession was claimed to be misplaced and the shirt found on the spot was not shown as evidence," he said.

He also urged the Governor to pressurise the state government to make the Bhaskar Rao Commission report public. The Commission was formed to inquire about police brutality after mobs erupted a day after the blast. In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, they sought that the Ministry of Home Affairs, to which the National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau report to, should take their demands into consideration.

Demands

*Re-investigation should be monitored by HC

*Witnesses who turned hostile should be interrogated again

*Prosecutors with experience in criminal cases should be selected

*The reasons for Judge K Ravinder Reddy's resignation should be probed

*All case-related material should be made available online