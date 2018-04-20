HYDERABAD: There might be more than a 650 per cent spike in rewards given to pregnant women for participating in successful decoy operation to prove sex-determination tests are performed at a hospital or diagnostic centres, as the Telangana State’s PCPNDT Cell officials tabled a proposal with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to give Rs 2.5 lakh for each successful decoy operation.

Of the proposed Rs 2.5 lakhs, Rs 1 lakh would go to the informer who passes confirmed information on such health centres, Rs 1 lakh to pregnant woman who participate in decoy operations, and the remaining Rs 50,000 for those who accompany the women, where video proof has to be gathered that the sex-determination test is performed.

Officials from the Health department said that currently Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 is given for passing confirmed information. The sharp increase in cash reward is expected to give more leads about the illegal activity. The Rs 2.5 lakh incentive (for informer, pregnant woman and other person involved) is already awarded by Rajasthan’s PCPNDT Cell, under Mukbhir Yojna.

In the past one-and-half-weeks, the Task Force Police have cracked down on a hospital and a scanning centre where sex-determination tests were conducted. A diagnostic centre and a hospital in the city, and two hospitals in city outskirts were sealed. “We have tabled this proposal with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2018-19 budget. As a start, we have asked Rs 2.5 lakh each for five decoy operations. If there are more successful decoy operations, we will ask for more funds,” said CH Satyanarayana Reddy, joint director of Telangana State’s PCPNDT Cell.

Missing techie calls family, informs about marriage

The 23-year-old techie who went missing from her house in Ramanthapur on Monday called her parents on Thursday and informed them that she got married to one M Ramakrishna Reddy. V Sneha Reddy, a resident of Ramanthapur left to work on Monday and did not return home. Her father V Ashok Reddy, lodged a complaint with the Uppal police alleging that he was suspecting their daughter had been kidnapped by one M Ramakrishna Reddy.

Techie goes missing ahead of engagement

Just hours before her engagement, a 21-year-old woman working with an IT company went missing from her hostel at KPHB police limits. Police are analysing her call data records to track her down. G Vigna Teja (21), daughter of G Srinivas, worked in the city She was a native of Talveda village in Nirmal and her engagement was scheduled on Thursday.

Suicide: Husband, in-laws booked

In a suspected case of dowry harassment leading to suicide of a homemaker, the Meerpet police registered a case of dowry death and are searching for absconding husband and in-laws of deceased. Father of the deceased alleged dowry harassment as cause of suicide. B John Victor and G Vincy Gnana Sarojini were married for about seven months ago.