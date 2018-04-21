HYDERABAD: Former CBI joint director and Maharashtra Addl DG VV Lakshmi Narayana on Friday said that he decided to quit IPS as he felt he was in his 'comfort zone' and people who are in such zones cannot contribute to the nation building.

The no-nonsense cop who helmed the investigation of several high profile cases with serious political ramifications also said that his decision was only to achieve samajika dharmam (social responsibilities).

"I have a good job with Rs 3 lakh salary, a car driver (to ferry), people to welcome me to places where I go but I thought that I was in a comfort zone. And when I thought so, the very next day, I submitted my resignation to leave the job," he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a private event in the city, where he addressed 600 students, Lakshmi Narayana said he took the decision in order to achieve excellence and perform his social responsibilities.

"People are currently imposed with old narratives and ideas. We need a fresh set of ideas to lead the youth of this country. In doing so I will be doing my samajika dharmam," he told Express when asked about the existing political conditions that are prevailing.

'Jagan case was my professional responsibility'

Regarding the high profile Disproportionate Assets case of Jagan Mohan Reddy which he investigated, he said: "it was his professional responsibility and now the time has come to perform his social duties." He thinks he is already doing his bit towards society by attending workshops, talking to youth and going to schools but wanted to do more.

Political entry before 2019?

Soon after reports of his resignation emerged, speculations were rife about him joining a political party or floating a party on his own. "We are in 2018, let it end. 2019 is yet to come," he said while adding that he is analysing the current issues.

When asked about joining hands with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to make his political debut, he said: " Even before I said anything, you (media) have associated me with all political parties and at the right time I will make my announcement. They are all speculations."

But, he did not deny his wish to join politics, when asked. "I never said no (to join politics), my options are open and serving is my responsibility. Wait and watch in what form it is," he said.