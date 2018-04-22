HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the AICC leadership had asked the State Congress leaders to intensify agitations against the failures of the State government. For the second consecutive day on Saturday, Uttam met the AICC president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Later, the TPCC chief told media that Rahul had directed them to hold training sessions for cadres in an extensive manner.

Back in Hyderabad, former Congress minister T Jeeven Reddy demanded that the State government implement the High Court’s verdict setting aside the expulsion of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar from the State Assembly. “If the State government fails to implement the court’s judgement, it would amount to contempt of court. Officials of the secretariat of the State Legislature will be sent behind the bars,” he said.