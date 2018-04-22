Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with chief secretary SK Joshi at a conference with district collectors, in Hyderabad on Saturday | Express

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday expressed unhappiness over non-implementation of his orders on compassionate appointments and spouse case transfers, and directed the officials to implement them without further delay. The Chief Minister was speaking at a day-long conference with district collectors at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

Transfers under the spouse cases enable both husband and women work at the same place. The Chief Minister instructed that posts be given under compassionate grounds category within a week from the date of application. If the posts are not available, supernumerary posts should be created for the same, he said and asked Chief Secretary SK Joshi to issue orders in this regard immediately.

"Compassionate appointments should be considered under humanitarian grounds. The family of the deceased employee should not be left on the streets," the Chief Minister said.

Rythu Bandhu to be launched on May 10

The Chief Minister instructed officials concerned to distribute Pattadar passbooks and cheques under the investment support scheme (Rythu Bandhu) for agriculture to all farmers of assigned lands, RoFR Pattadars, non-tribals cultivating land in agency areas and all pattadars. Rao directed that under the district collectors' leadership, the entire administration should implement the programme from May 10 for one week. Rao suggested that ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other local body representatives should be made stakeholders in the programme.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials that in case the financial assistance given to a farmer is more than Rs 50,000, then two cheques of value less than Rs 50,000 each should be issued. Take receipts from those receiving the passbooks and cheques, Rao told officials.

Besides Rythu Bandhu, the Chief Minister also had detailed discussion on the State's financial situation, Haritha Haram, proposed free eye tests (Telangana Kanti Velugu), the launch of Dharani website, Mission Bhagiratha and others.

FREE EYE CAMPS

* Free eye tests will be conducted in the last week of May

* One eye camp team will be appointed in every mandal

* The patients for cataract operations will be referred to 300 eye hospitals (public and private) across state

* Preliminary study stated that 41 lakh people require spectacles