HYDERABAD: On the issue of politicians from opposition parties moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India, Dipak Mishra, Supreme Court advocate MC Mehta, who is in the city, said that with this move, politicians have polluted the only highly respected institution in India.

PCBs should not be headed by serving or retired bureaucrats

Pollution Control Boards should not be headed by politicians or bureaucrats, either serving or retired, opined MC Mehta. He said, “There is too much political interference in the functioning of pollution control boards, which have become puppets at the hands of politicians.

Regarding the mechanism of granting Environment Clearance, that is granted to industrial, development, mining and construction projects at the central and state level depending on the kind and size of projects, Mehta said that it is all an eyewash.