HYDERABAD: As many as 58 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held in the High Court premises on Sunday. Judges of the High Court Justices PV Sanjay Kumar, DVSS Somayajjulu, K Vijaya Lakshmi and retired judge of High Court Justice GV Seethapathy presided over the Lok Adalat benches.

According to the High Court legal services committee, the settled cases included 34 motor accident cases, 20 pre-litigation cases, two CMA cases, one civil revision case and one appeal suit involving an amount of about `3 crore as compensation benefiting about 200 persons at the Lok Adalat.

At the National Lok Adalat organised by the Telangana state legal services authority across the state, as many as 12,842 cases were settled involving an amount of about `56 crore was awarded as compensation to the victims concerned. The settled cases included 6,988 pre-litigation cases and 5,854 court pending cases of all categories.