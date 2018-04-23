HYDERABAD: The newly floated Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) has come up with a novel proposal to win over the hearts of farmers, by asking for their contributions to construct Telangana martyrs memorial.

The party founder Prof M Kodandaram gave a call to ryots across the State to attend the maiden public meeting of the party to be held at Saroornagar Stadium on April 29 by bringing a ploughshare (main cutting blade of a plough) with them from each household in every village.

All the collected ploughshares would be moulded into a 60-feet Telangana martyrs memorial, which will be erected in Hyderabad in the coming days. The idea behind such proposal is that this would establish a strong bonding between farmers and TJS.

"We have decided to build the memorial exclusively with the iron from the ploughshares to be brought by each farmer, who will attend the public meeting from across the State. The 60-feet memorial will be erected in honour of the 60-year-old Telangana statehood movement," Kodandaram said.

The party has also decided to play a video exposing the failures of the TRS government, during the public meeting. Fearing police clamp down on the people who will attend the proposed public meeting from across the State, the TJS leadership gave some tips to its cadres and sympathisers on how to reach Hyderabad on April 29 to attend the meeting in a stealthy manner, by organising two workshops here.

The TJS also intensified its campaign on social media and other platforms calling upon people to take part in the public meeting in large numbers in order to make the programme a grand success.