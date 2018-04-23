KHAMMAM: In erstwhile Khammam district there are 10 Assembly constituencies, of them seven had been completed and three are pending.

Out of the 7 camp offices completed, Khammam, Palair, Bhadrachalam and Yellandu constituencies have been inaugurated and arrangements were being made for the inauguration of Kothagudem, Wyra and Sattupalli constituencies camp offices.

The construction of camp offices at Madhira, Kothagudem and Wyra are underway and are likely to be completed at the earliest.

According to road and building superintendent Narasimha Murthy each camp office was built at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Officials were told to expedite works of remaining camp offices as general elections are fast approaching. Till now lack of permanent place gap was developed between people and MLAs. People allegation is that MLAs are not available to them in constituency. After completion of camp offices MLAs must stay in camp office and solve people's problems.

K Ramchander Rao, Pinapaka assembly constituency said we are facing difficulty to find MLA in constituency as there is no permanent place to address the people problems but camp offices were constructed and the MLA should stay in camp offices and make available to the people. Camp offices are very useful for poor and common people to tell their problems directly to MLAs.