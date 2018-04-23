The volunteers of CPI(M) march towards the Saroor Nagar stadium for the CPI(M) All India Conference 2018, in Hyderabad on Sunday | sathya keerthi

HYDERABAD: It’s not truce in the CPI (M) with the newly elected 95 member Central Committee and the 17 member Polit Bureau giving party leader Prakash Karat a strong hold on the decision making bodies of the party compared to general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The Central Committee has 19 new faces and both Karat and Yechury have nearly equal number of representatives backing them. The Polit Bureau has two new members — party’s trade union CITU general secretary Tapan Sen and party leader Nilotpal Basu.

As an exception, S Ramachandran Pillai, who is above 80 years, was retained as Polit Bureau member and AK Padmanabhan was dropped. It’s a comparatively 2-3 years younger Central Committee this time as the average age was 72 years in the last one.

The Central Committee which is the apex decision making body and Polit Bureau have large number of delegates showing allegiance to Karat. In his first term as party general secretary, Yechury was kind of paralysed in taking decisions due to opposition from the other group.

According to a senior party leader, Yechury has more elbow space this time with some of his people making it to the two bodies.

Selecting members for the Polit Bureau and Central committee was a tough task and the Polit Bureau meeting held on Friday night to decide the central Committee remained inconclusive Another Polit Bureau meeting was held Saturday morning that prepared a final list of new Central Committee.

The delegates from Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh put up one name each in the Central Committee and demanded a contest. They have to be persuaded to finalise the list.

Another area of concern was representation of Dalits in the party. Several internal party reports have emphasised on increasing Dalit representation in the party but the new Polit Bureau doesn’t have any Dalit member though the Central Committee has better representation of people both from different caste and class.