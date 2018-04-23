HYDERABAD: Fuelling speculation that it has kept its options open on allying with the federal front proposed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has said its decision on joining hands with the third front will depend on “policies”.

Sitaram Yechury, who was re-elected the party’s general secretary, said it at a public meeting held at the Saroornagar Stadium here on Sunday at the end of the five-day 22nd all-India congress of the party.

“KCR called me a few days ago and sought CPM’s support for his proposed third front against the Congress and the BJP. In fact, such effort had been made way back in 1996 when the United Front government was formed. We are not after power.

During polls we forge alliances with the sole aim of defeating the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre,” he said. Interestingly, Yechury’s statement came exactly three days after he had ridiculed KCR’s proposal, saying that formation of such a front with regional parties was not possible as such parties didn’t have common interests.

On Sunday he said his party would strive hard for the defeat of the BJP-led NDA in the next general election by uniting all the secular and democratic forces by putting forward “alternative policies” before people. Accusing the Modi government of adopting divide-and-rule policy to consolidate its Hindu vote bank, Yechury said his party would make all-out efforts to defeat the NDA at the hustings and gave a call for building a new India.

“Laal and Neel flags should join forces. Unity of Dalits, Adivasis and Left forces is the need of the hour. Then only can we prevent the BJP from retaining power.” Describing the BJP as the army of Kauravas led by prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Yechury said Left forces would defeat the NDA the way Pandavas had triumphed over the Kauravas.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan too called for unity of all Left, democratic and secular forces to fight against the “anti-people’s” policies of the Modi government.

Tripura former chief minister Manik Sarkar described the Congress and BJP as two sides of the same coin.

Yechury speaks in mother tongue

When Politburo member BV Raghavulu asked him to address the gathering in Telugu, Sitaram Yechury, a Telugu, said it was very difficult for him to speak in his mother tongue as had been living in Delhi since his college days.

“I grew up in Hyderabad and did my schooling here. But, after 1969, I moved to Delhi for higher studies. Since then I have neither found an opportunity nor necessity to speak in Telugu in the national capital. Therefore, it is a little bit difficult for me to speak Telugu fluently. Please pardon me if I falter in my Telugu speech,” Yechury told the gathering before he began the address in his mother tongue.