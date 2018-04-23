HYDERABAD: IT minister KT Rama Rao has promised all medical help for the ailing Telugu writer, Chaitanya Prakash, apart from granting an immediate financial assistance of `3 lakh to the writer. Prakash has been bedridden since last four months due to a paralysis stroke and is now living with his mother and sister in poor economic conditions, in a small tin-shed house at Mustabad mandal in Sircilla. Upon learning about health and economic condition of the writer on Sunday, the minister immediately decided to provide medical and financial assistance to him.

During the World Telugu Conference last year, a compilation of 6,000 Telangana proverbs in the form of a book penned by Chaitanya Prakash was released. Prakash, a writer having belief in the left wing ideology has been writing since the last 25 years but did have any material possessions. After suffering paralysis stroke, one of his friends donated the tin-shed house where he is currently residing with his mother and sister.