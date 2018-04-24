HYDERABAD:The Sheela Bhide committee has completed the bifurcation of assets of 77 out of 91 institutions listed in the IX Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act, 201 till date. The bifurcation of assets of the remaining 13 institutions will also be completed by in one month's time, according to official sources.

Sheela Bhide was entrusted with the responsibility of bifurcating the assets of 91 institutions listed in the IX Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act. Of which the bifurcation of assets of 77 institutions were completed.

"The assets and staff both were bifurcated with regard to 53 institutions," official sources in State's Reorganisation (SR) department who reviewed the progress on Monday told Express.

In the remaining 14 institutions, the SFC is under the control of Central government. The 13 institutions pending for bifurcation by Shela Bhedi committee are: AP Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation, AP Mineral Development Corporation, AP State Tourism Development Corporation Limited, APIDC, AP Housing Board, Deccan Infrastructure and Land Holdings Limited, AP Genco, AP Transco, APSRTC, AP Agro-Industries Corporation, AP Water Resources Development Corporation, AP Dairy Development Corporation and AP Dairy Development Federation.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry, after conducting a meeting on March 12 in Delhi on the contentious issues between AP and TS, seem to have forgotten to follow it up. When both the sibling states had raised about the pending issues of AP Reorganisation Act, the Home Ministry conducted a meeting on March 12. "But, we did not receive the minutes so far from the Centre. There is no follow up action from the Home Ministry. We do not know the time of next meeting," an official told Express.