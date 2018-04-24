HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday agreed to the plea of hearing the arguments on maintainability of appeal filed by the 12 TRS MLAs challenging the judgment of a single judge who had ruled that the expulsion of two Congress legislators by the Telangana State Legislative Assembly was invalid on the ground that the principles of natural justice was not followed.

The judge, in his order, had quashed the gazette notification issued by the state government notifying vacancy for Nalgonda and Alampur (SC) assembly constituencies represented by the expelled MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar, respectively.

On Monday, senior advocate from Supreme Court Vaidyanathan, appearing for the TRS legislators, made a mention before the division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi with a plea to hear the arguments urgently on maintainability of the appeal as his clients were not party to the case filed by the above two expelled MLAs.

The bench asked the senior counsel what was the urgency in taking up the matter when the House was not in session. The bench agreed to hear the matter on maintainability of appeal on April 26.

It may be recalled that MLAs Vemula Prashanth Reddy and 11 others belonging to ruling TRS have filed the appeal claiming that they had been part of the House resolution that expelled the two Congress MLAs. They claim that they qualify as necessary parties to the appeal against the single judge order.