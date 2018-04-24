HYDERABAD:Days after women junior artistes came out in the open to share shocking details of the prevalence of casting couch in the Telugu film industry, minister for cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav has directed the Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TSFDC) to come up with an action plan for women’s safety.

A meeting was held on Sunday to set up a high-level inquiry committee and finalise an action plan. In the couple of days, a GO is likely to be issued on the measures to be taken. Officials of the departments of home and labour, and representatives of the film industry attended the meeting.

“After all the hullabaloo, we met on Sunday and addressed each issue,” said Rammohan Rao, chairman of TSFDC. To start with, a high-level committee will be set up at TSFDC. Anyone who has complaints to make can approach the committee without fear. Action will be taken after inquiry,” he said, adding that the committee would function with the police department.The Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce has a committee already in place but its area of functioning is not known.

Grievance redressal

After women’s organisations came together in support of Sri Reddy to bring out the issues faced by junior and character artistes, they also sought for setting up of a grievance redressing mechanism.