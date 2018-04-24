HYDERABAD:Governor ESL Narasimhan, who had a two-hour-long discussion with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Sunday, will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday to apprise his Delhi bosses of the "outcome" of his discussions with Naidu.

According to highly placed sources, the governor, during his interaction with Naidu, conveyed prime minister Narendra Modi's displeasure at the way TDP leaders were campaigning against the BJP in areas dominated by Telugu-speaking people in Karnataka, and also at the Dharma Porata Deeksha held by Naidu against the Centre recently.

"The governor has been asked to go over to the national capital to explain about the end result of his confabulations with the AP chief minister. Narasimhan will be in Delhi for three days, beginning Tuesday. He will meet prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Rajnath Singh and submit a report to them on the prevailing political situation in the two Telugu-speaking states and with special focus on Andhra Pradesh," a source told Express.

Sources said the central government is not happy with the way TDP leaders have been making personal attacks on the prime minister for the past few days. "That was also conveyed to the AP chief minister by the governor. During Narasimhan's Delhi visit the response he got from Naidu will also be discussed," the sources said.

As far as Telangana is concerned, the governor is expected to inform the Delhi leaders about the federal front proposal mooted by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rao had met the governor a week ago and had a lengthy talk with him on issues concerning the state.