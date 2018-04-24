HYDERABAD:The BJP and the TRS fired the choicest salvos at the CPM for vowing to defeat the saffron party in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and pink party in the next Assembly polls.BJP state unit chief K Laxman said the CPM appeared to have organised its 22nd All India Congress only to abuse PM Narendra Modi.

“Instead of pointing an accusing finger at other political parties, the CPM should first examine its failures to win people’s confidence,” he said. Mocking the statement by CPM state secretary T Veerabhadram that the CPM-led Bahujan Left Front (BLF) would contest all the 119 seats in the 2019 polls, TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar wanted to know whether the Marxist Party has candidates to face the polls in at least 19 seats.

“The CPM leaders should think pragmatically instead of living in a cloud cuckoo-land,” he criticised.