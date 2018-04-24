HYDERABAD: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana will announce the Telangana SSC Results 2018 on April 27, 2018 at 10 AM.

The Telangana BSE conducted the SSC examinations from March 15 to April 2, 2018.

This year, a total of 5,33,701 students appeared for the examination at various examination centers across the state.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

http://bse.telangana.gov.in/

STEPS TO CHECK YOUR RESULTS:

Step1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter all important information like name, birth date and roll number

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Your Telangana SSC board result will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference