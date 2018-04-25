HYDERABAD:A tweet by IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao inspired Sai Vishruth Devireddy, a class X student, to donate `50,000, which he had kept to purchase a smartphone, to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). Sai Vishruth donated the cheque for `50,000 to KTR here on Tuesday.

"More than 1.2 lakh families have received assistance in emergency situations through CMRF so far. Nearly `800 crore has been spent in the last 46 months. Those who would like to contribute can write a cheque to Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Telangana State", Rama Rao tweeted on April 23.

Responding to the minister's tweet, Sai Vishruth donated `50,000 on Tuesday. Vishruth, studying in Future Kids International school, has been following Rama Rao on Twitter.

"After seeing Ram uncle (IT Minister KTR) helping the people, I changed my mind and donated my savings to CMRF. I thought that I could buy the phone later. At least one patient should get the required medical care," Vishruth said.

The IT Minister thanked Vishruth and hoped that the gesture of the tenth class student would inspire several others and the CMRF would receive more contributions from the public. He appealed to the public to send cheques or demand drafts.