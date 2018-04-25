Thick smoke engulfs the area where a major fire broke out at Agarwal industries in Patancheru, near Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express Photo

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at Agarwal rubber industry at Patancheru in Sangareddy district in the early hours of Tuesday resulting in a estimated property loss of `40 crore. However, there were no reports of casualties.

Located along NH 65, Agarwal rubber industry was burnt to ashes after a suspected short circuit caused the fire leading to the destruction of rubber based raw material and finished products. Thick smoke enveloped the industry due to the intensity of the flames causing major panic among the people in the locality.

Fire control room received the fire call at around 2.40am and nearly 10 fire tenders were pressed into service. It took more than ten hours for the fire to be brought under control. However, the fumes continued till late in the night.

‘’According to eyewitness, the mishap was a result of two live wires colliding due to force of wind resulting in short-circuit,” V Papaiah, RFO, Fire Services department said. The place of the mishap was near fire safety system and as the fire spread, the safety system got jammed and stopped working, he added.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Nayani Narsimhareddy visited the spot and assured help from the government to the industry as there were 2,500 families who were directly or indirectly depended on the factory.

Increase in pollution levels

‘‘There is a visible increase in pollution levels. Locals may face irritation in eyes and nose due to suspended particulate matter,” said Girish Bhadra, PCB official, Ranga Reddy.