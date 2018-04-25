HYDERABAD:While balladeer Gadar, an outright supporter of Maoist ideology, is conducting programmes against the state government under the aegis of Telangana Mass and Social Organisations Forum (T-MAS), his son Surya Kiran is all set to embrace the Congress to serve people by taking part in the electoral process.

Gadar’s son, along with former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy and Karimangar district BJP leader Aadi Srinivas, who had contested the 2014 Assembly poll as BJP candidate from Vemulawada, will be joining the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Thus, the grand-old party is again inducting potential leaders from other parties to strengthen its position in the state in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

According to sources, the Congress, which has been making efforts to poach strong leaders from various political parties in Assembly constituencies where it is facing rough weather to its side, had earlier put in efforts to woo Gadar, whose original name is Gummadi Vittal Rao, into the party’s fold. As the revolutionary is still unable to take a call on this, his son has been convinced by the Congress leadership to join the party.

"I will be taking the membership of the Congress tomorrow (Wednesday) in the presence of Rahul Gandhi ji. I am joining the party as Rahul ji’s ideals and Congress party's ideology have attracted me," Surya Kiran told Express. He said he was earlier with the TRS and worked for its victory in the Malkajgiri constituency in 2014. Later, as he was disenchanted with the functioning of the TRS government, he gradually distanced himself from the pink party, Gadar’s son explained.

Asked if he would be contesting the Peddapalle Assembly or Lok Sabha seat or the Malkajgiri seat in 2019 as Congress candidate, Surya Kiran said he was joining the party without conditions. Till a few, days ago there had been talk in Congress circles that Gadar might be fielded as the party's candidate for the Peddapalle LS seat.

Adi Srinivas, whi will also join the Congress on Wednesday, resigned as BJP executive member on Tuesday. But Congress leaders in Vemulawada are opposing his re-entry into the party. Congress town president Sangam Venkata Swamy termed Srinivas as a political opportunist. "When he was in the Congress, he had enjoyed party posts. Later, he crossed over to the BJP to contest Assembly seat in 2014," Swamy said.