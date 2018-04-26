HYDERABAD:Thirteen persons were arrested for cricket betting in separate instances by the Cyberabad police on Wednesday. The accused were accepting money from punters at different places. Overall, Madhapur and Shamshabad SOT police busted two betting gangs and seized `18 lakh cash.

Cyberabad police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said they nabbed the kingpin of an organised cricket betting team along with two gamblers from Kattedan area of Mailardevpally limits while they were gambling Police seized a total `10.02 lakh cash from the accused. The commissioner said that the accused Ankith Agarwal and Mohith Agarwal have been betting since 2016. The cash transactions was largely online, but in some cases, customers used cash.

Both Ankith and Mohith collects the trends of cricket game during the match from a person belonging to Rajasthan over phone, they would decide gain and loss percentage to the gamblers. The third gang was headed by Praveen Agarwal.