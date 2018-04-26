HYDERABAD:A day after gazetted headmasters, who also hold additional charge of deputy education officer or deputy inspection officer, alleged high level corruption in the grant of extension of temporary registration (ETR) certificates, the district education officer (DEO) and regional joint director of school education (RJDSE) of Hyderabad refuted the allegations.

The also revealed that eight officials from the department had been suspended and criminal cases have been booked against them. So far, 14 schools have been found to have received fake ETR or the PTO (permission to open) through under the table dealings; most of them are in the Old City or around Golkonda.

“The allegations that the DyEO and DyIO have levelled against us are baseless. They have just presented one side of the story and which is also not correct. For instance in the Krishnaveni School case, the DyEO Laxman Singh himself said that the liquor shop was 130 metres away from the school so we gave a conditional approval of granting the ETR,” said Venkata Narasama, DEO, Hyderabad.