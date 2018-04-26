HYDERABAD:Did ''Chief Minister'' Mahesh Babu - who is basking in the success of his latest blockbuster ''Bharat Ane Nenu'' give a tip or two to the state IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao over running the affairs of the state? May be, may be not but the two young guns - in their respective professions - did share their ideas over politics and cinema on Wednesday.

An interactive session was held between the Tollywood superstar and the IT minister held at a star hotel in the city following Mahesh Babu's latest blockbuster "Bharat Ane Nenu" in which the movie Director Koratala Siva and other members of his team were present. The session was held on the topic: ''Vision for a Better Tomorrow.''

After the session, KTR tweeted: "You guys are in for a surprise! Did an interactive session with good friend Mahesh and director Koratala Siva on being in public life and the movie 'Bharat Ane Nenu' a movie which I personally enjoyed".

Responding to this Koratala Siva tweeted to Rama Rao that: "Thanks a ton for your appreciation and sharing some great ideas sir. Had a great time". Though Mahesh Babu was seen enjoying the discussion with Industries Minister, the superstar did not share his feelings on Twitter.

No individual responses on Twitter

Meanwhile, Rama Rao, who also holds Municipal Administration portfolio, in another tweet on Wednesday said he could not respond to individually to every tweet. "To those of you wondering if I look at your posts on issues such as Roads/sewerage/water supply, I assure you that I do and forward them to my various heads of departments for action. Cannot respond to each of you individually as there are many requests. Keep them coming though," KTR said.

KTR meets UP CM Akhilesh

IT Minister KT Rama Rao called on Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Wednesday evening. "Met with former CM of Uttar Pradesh Sri @yadavakhilesh Ji in Lucknow today. Always a pleasure meeting someone so humble and grounded", Rama Rao tweeted. The meeting assumes significance as it happened against the backdrop of TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's proposal to form Federal Front at national level.