HYDERABAD:The Army which conducted an internal inquiry into the recruitment of religious teachers found that Subedar MN Tripati Subedar Satya Prakash influenced some more Army men for using their bank accounts to carry out transactions,collected from the candidates as bribes to influence their selection in the interviews held in Telangana and Andhra Sub Area headquarters.Major General M Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Telangana and Andhra Sub Area said in his report to CBI, that they have decided to lodge a complaint with the CBI.

The Army personnel, who were allegedly indulging in irregularities were found to be guilty pending disciplinary action.The probe found that Satya Prakash, being a member in the interview board, influenced the selection of candidates by accepting bribe of `14.50 lakh. As per his bank statements, the entire bribe amount was deposited in his two bank accounts.

Being the mastermind behind the racket, Tripati used accounts of Mithai Lal Gupta, Indrajeet Gupta, Viswajeet Gupta and Amarnath Gupta, all Tripati’s neighbours and property dealers at Gorakhpur to carry out money transactions which was collected from the candidates as bribe to influence their selection in the interview board.

On verifying the bank statements, it was found that huge amounts were deposited in the bank accounts of at least 12 army men from different places in the country.It was further learnt from the probe that the candidates who appeared for selection of religious teachers have deposited cash in the accounts of Army men. After receiving the amounts, the accused withdrew the cash and handed over to Tripati and Satya Prakash.Satya Prakash and Tripati gave some commission to other Army personnel for using their bank accounts.