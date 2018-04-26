Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana will announce the Telangana SSC Results 2018 tomorrow i.e. April 27, 2018 at 7 PM.

In 2017, the results of Telangana SSC were announced on May 3, 2018.

The Telangana BSE conducted the SSC examinations from March 15 to April 2, 2018.

This year, a total of 5,33,701 students appeared for the examination at various examination centers across the state.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

http://bse.telangana.gov.in/

STEPS TO CHECK YOUR RESULTS:

Step1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter all important information like name, birth date and roll number

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Your Telangana SSC board result will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference