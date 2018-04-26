Telangana SSC Results 2018 to be announced tomorrow at 7 PM
Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana will announce the Telangana SSC Results 2018 tomorrow i.e. April 27, 2018 at 7 PM.
In 2017, the results of Telangana SSC were announced on May 3, 2018.
The Telangana BSE conducted the SSC examinations from March 15 to April 2, 2018.
This year, a total of 5,33,701 students appeared for the examination at various examination centers across the state.
Students can access their results from the following websites:
STEPS TO CHECK YOUR RESULTS:
Step1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha
Step 2: Enter all important information like name, birth date and roll number
Step 3: Click on the submit button
Step 4: Your Telangana SSC board result will be displayed
Step 5: Download your result for future reference