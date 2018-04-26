HYDERABAD:Chief minister and TRS boss K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has already introduced various novel welfare schemes touching at least one member of each family in the state in the past four years of his rule, is going to guide the pink party brigade on how to consolidate the party's position among electors such as farmers, women, BCs, SCs and STs in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

Apart from discussing the role to be played by the TRS at national level in the form of an exclusive resolution, the plenary session of the party to be held at Kompally here on Friday (April 27) to mark the 17th anniversary of the party's foundation will discuss and adopt five more resolutions on the achievements of the KCR government in the past four years.

During the day-long session, KCR will guide the cadre on how to beat the drum for the flagship programmes of the government such as Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi/Shadi Mubark, KCR Kits, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, construction of double bedroom houses and Rythu Bandhu.

As it will be the last plenary before the elections, KCR is expected to advise the party workers on consolidating the party's mass base by holding public meetings at constituency/mandal headquarters, undertaking yatras and organising door-to-door meetings. All the participants will be supplied with kits containing the party's resolutions, government's welfare measures being implemented and the achievements for publicising them in every nook and cranny of the state.

The chief minister is also expected to lay stress on Rythu Bandhu scheme, under which Rs 4,000 will be given as input subsidy per crop per acre to each farmer. The scheme will be launched on May 10 across the state and will benefit 58 lakh farmers. "KCR had announced this scheme during the previous plenary meeting last year at Kompally and the novel scheme will be a game changer in state politics," TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said.

According to sources, Rao is likely to explain to the rank and file about how the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme will strengthen the bond between the farming community and the TRS. "Our party has a good hold in the Assembly constituencies in north Telangana. Once Kaleshwaram project is completed, it will win over the hearts of the people of south Telangana too," a senior leader said.

City acquires pink hue for plenary

* The TRS has decorated the state capital with festoons and large hoardings, publicising the government welfare schemes. All traffic islands and road junctions have turned pink which is the ruling party flag's colour.

* 13,000 delegates to attend the plenary meeting.

* Six resolutions on the flagship programmes and key achievements of the government to be discussed and adopted.

* Government's achievements on the power front and programmes such as Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions, KCR Kits, Kalyana Laxmi/Shadi Mubarak, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya to be discussed.

* The current political situation in the state and the country also to come up for discussion .