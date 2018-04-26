HYDERABAD:None of the branches of Narayana and Sri Chaitanya junior colleges in Hyderabad and Secunderabad have been granted affiliation by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) for the year 2018-19. In fact, more than half of their branches across Telangana have not been granted affiliation for this academic year. This, despite 103 junior colleges in the twin cities and 1,092 junior colleges across State being granted TSBIE affiliation.

Hyderabad and Secunderabad are dotted with Narayana and Sri Chaitanya junior colleges that boast about the efficacy of their pedagogy. There are about 20 branches of Narayana and 12 branches of Sri Chaitanya in the twin cities as per the 2017-18 list of TSBIE affiliated junior colleges in the Hyderabad I, II and III regions. Across the State, of the 1,092 institutions that have been granted affiliation, only 25 are Narayana junior colleges and about 20 Sri Chaitanya junior colleges. Last year, however, 60 Narayana and 62 Sri Chaitanya junior colleges across the state managed to obtain the TSBIE affiliation.

Corporate junior colleges not submitting proper papers?

When asked if large number of Narayana and Sri Chaitanya junior college branches did not apply for affiliation this year, a senior official of TSBIE, on conditions of anonymity, said, “It is not that they have not applied for affiliation but there must have been delay in processing their application for affiliation. The affiliation process is still going on and will be finished by May 31”.

The TSBIE official said that usually delay occurs when a junior college does not submit all the documents properly, for example not submitting the latest No Objection Certificate by fire department or the latest copies of the structural soundness certificate. The official said, “When the documents are not submitted sometimes the application is rejected by District Intermediate Education Officer.”