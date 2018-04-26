HYDERABAD:A WhatsApp group admin, a 19-year-old youngster, has been arrested by Kukatpally police for allegedly involving in sexual exploitation of minors and sharing his experiences with like-minded people. Kukatpally police arrested Kushal, who is said to have been operating the group for the last six months to one year. A case under section 12 of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

V Prasanna Kumar, Inspector, Kukatpally PS said that a complaint was lodged by Balala Hakkula Sangham. According to him, Kushal, a sexual predator of minors, is found to have added like-minded people in the group for sharing experiences. "After creating the group he has added more like-minded people. The complainant has submitted screen shots of conversation in the group. Based on the complaint, we registered section 12 of POCSO Act and arrested Kushal in connection with the offence,'' Inspector said.

The complainant Achyuta Rao said that they received information about the managing such WhatsApp group around 12 days ago. "This whatsapp group of sexual predators are sharing their experiences on how they trap minors and thereby encouraging like-minded people to commit more offences. They are sharing attrocities against minors and enjoying it. We got information 12 days ago and the matter was brought to attention of police on April 19," said Rao, who is president of Balala Hakkula Sangham.