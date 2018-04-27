HYDERABAD: TRS MP K Kavitha has said her future role in state politics and in the party after the 2019 elections will be decided by her father and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"In our party, everything is decided by our boss. He is a gutsy person. I treat him as a leader. Our child-father relationship never comes in the way of deciding political matters. Therefore, I don't have anything to say about my role after the 2019 polls," she replied when asked if she would prefer contesting Lok Sabha seat or state Assembly seat in the ensuing general election.

During a chat with Express here on Thursday, the Nizamabad MP said she did not know whether she would contest the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, what she holds now, or any other seat in 2019. "I have no power to decide. I am a true follower of the party leader. I will do whatever our boss says. If he asks me to just sit at home, I will do it without questioning him," she said. "Party positions and posts are not important to any of us. These things come and go. Our passion for serving people, however, remains forever," she added.