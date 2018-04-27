HYDERABAD: At a time when the state government is allocating huge amounts of money for strengthening urban local bodies and giving them more powers, the strike call given by the Municipal Employees Unions Joint Action Committee has become a point of discussion among a section of workers.

Several workers and officials are worried that the strike might further worsen the financial condition of the municipalities which are already facing severe crisis. According to officials, there are 17,022 outsourcing staff working in 73 municipalities in the state. Of them, 11,497 are men and 5,525 women,, and most of them belong to poor and weaker sections.

After the formation of Telangana state, the government took several steps to strengthen the municipalities and also for the welfare of civic workers. "Accordingly, the municipalities have increased their revenues (by collecting property tax, water cess, trade licences, building permission fees and others) and have also increased the wages of municipal workers from Rs 6,700 to Rs 8,300,'' an official of the municipal administration and urban development department said.

Workers of almost all the municipalities were also being provided with EPF and ESI in time and the salaries being credited into their bank accounts, the official said. "Of the 73 municipalities, 56 have agreed to enhance the salaries to Rs 12,000 after their council meetings and the remaining bodies are likely to hold their council meetings and give approval soon for the salary hike proposal,'' he said.

In these circumstances, the Municipal Workers and Employees Union JAC gave a strike call and officials see political motives behind the strike call. "It is unfortunate that some unions have given a call for strike even after having knowledge that they (municipalities) function as per Article 74 of the Constitution,'' an official said.

Meanwhile, the government is proposing to increase the number of municipalities to 141 by creating 68 new bodies.

Budget Allocations

Year ---------- Budget

2016-17 ----------Rs 1,048 c r

2017-18--------- Rs 1,462 cr

2018-19 ------ Rs 2,760 cr

Apart from the allocations, the government stood as a guarantor for about Rs 2,000-crore loans taken by municipalities.