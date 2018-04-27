HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the counsel for the appellants to explain about the safeguards available to the opposition members in the legislative assembly as there was scope for expulsion of members if there were no special rights available to the members of the House. Besides, the bench directed the counsel for Komatireddy to explain how the appeal filed by the TRS MLAs was not maintainable.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was hearing the arguments on maintainability of appeal filed by TRS MLAs Vemula Prashanth Reddy and 11 others challenging the judgment of a single judge who had ruled that the expulsion of two Congress legislators — Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar — by the Telangana legislative assembly was invalid on the ground that the principles of natural justice were not followed.

Commencing his arguments, senior advocate from Supreme Court CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for the appellant TRS MLAs, contended that the House has got powers to expel the members for their unruly behaviour and misconduct. In the present case, as one of the expelled member himself admitted throwing the earphone, that action justifies expulsion from the House. If the incident occurred outside the House then there was a need to order an enquiry and take into consideration the principles of natural justice.

Intervening, the bench asked whether these aspects were mentioned in the House resolution. It also asked if one member was suspended for throwing the ear phone, then what the reason was for expelling the second member.

While evading to reply to the above questions, the senior counsel said that as there was no mention in the Constitution with regard to expulsion of the members, there was no need for the House to give explanation if the members resort to unruly behaviour. Submission of video footage was irrelevant in the case. While posting the matter to Friday for further hearing, the bench asked the senior counsel to explain about the safeguards available to the opposition members.