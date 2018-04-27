HYDERABAD: Outsourcing and contract workers working in sanitation, water supply, entomology and other wings of urban local bodies, GHMC, went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday.

Sanitation was partly affected in many towns and cities as a majority of outsourcing workers have stayed away from the work since yesterday. If the state government fails to respond to their demands by April 28, emergency services like water supply would be stopped.

The call for indefinite strike was given by Telangana State Municipal Employees and Workers Unions demanding a hike in wages for various categories ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,500 as per orders issued by the state government but many ULBs failed to implement the orders of the state government in increasing the salaries, forcing the outsourcing and contract employees resorting to the strike, union state secretary P Bhaskar said.

TALKS ON APRIL 28: Meanwhile, the MAUD department has prepared a contingency plan for tackling the sanitation and water supply services in view of the strike. All municipal commissioners have been asked to oversee the plans in respect of drinking water and sanitation in their respective jurisdictions.

Teams are being formed with municipal engineers and public health engineers for taking measures to maintain normal water supply. Mobile squads will be formed for patrolling water supply installations such as storage tanks, raw water intake structures, transmission mains, treatment plants, borewells, service reservoirs, distribution system, etc.

Relating to sanitation, labour contractors will be warned that their contract will be cancelled if the workers supplied by them abstain from duty. The SHG groups of slum areas will be asked to take up emergency works.