HYDERABAD: Cracking down on cash hoarders across the country in the wake of recent cash crunch, Income Tax sleuths unearthed Rs 5.10 crore unaccounted cash from two city-based realtors during their raids.

Two separate teams of I-T officials swooped down on the residences of two realtors in Prashasan Nagar in Jubilee Hills and Srinivas Nagar in SR Nagar on Thursday morning and unearthed huge unaccounted cash, all in the denomination of Rs 2000 and Rs 500. Certain incriminating documents were also reportedly seized and cases were registered against the businessmen.

Sources said ever since shortage of cash was reported across the country, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that frames policy for the ITD, had asked the investigation wings of the department to check the cash crunch after many ATMs across the country went dry.

Over the last two days, similar searches were conducted in poll-bound Karnataka also based on reports by the investigation wing that several contractors were in possession of huge stocks of cash in the denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. This resulted in the seizure of Rs 6.76 crore from four such contractors in Mysore area. In yet another search in Khanna, Punjab on a group engaged in manufacture and sale of cattle feed, cash amounting to Rs 2.62 crore was seized along with jewellery and bullion of Rs 66.49 lakh. The group was making purchases and sales outside the books in cash and was showing a very low profit ratio. Five lockers of the group are still under the attachment of IT department.