HYDERABAD: The chief ministers of the two Telugu-speaking states, K Chandrasekhar Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu, who were friends when they were in the Congress and TDP, turned bitter foes later but have again become close pals now, according to TRS MP K Kavitha.

"They do share a good relationship. The relationship between them is so intimate that they pick up the phone whenever they want to and speak to each other," she disclosed while interacting with Express here on Thursday.

Asked about her party engineering defections from opposition parties, the young leader defended the TRS leadership, saying, "This is what we call reunification of political forces in Telangana for achieving greater political stability in the state. Political stability is a must if the state is to be developed. Further, when we realised that somebody was trying to destabilise the government, we became alert and inducted lawmakers from other parties into our party."

On cases registered against TRS leaders, including her, for alleged hate speeches, Kavitha said, "When the Telangana movement was in full swing, slogans like Jago and Bhago were given to reflect the mood of the Telangana people. "Now, we don't hate anybody. That is why we won 100 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. We have mellowed down... we are certainly mingling with all people," she claimed, indicating that the TRS is also embraced by Andhras settled in Telangana.