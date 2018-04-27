HYDERABAD: TRS MP K Kavitha has not ruled out the possibility of her father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao becoming the Prime Minister of the country in the coming days. "Why not... Why should I rule it out?" was the reply given by the Nizamabad MP when Express sought her response on the chances of KCR sitting on PM's gadde (chair).

Stating that the party plenary meeting -- that is to be held here on Friday to mark the 17th anniversary of TRS foundation day -- would discuss the role to be played by KCR at national level, the MP said she was confident of her father dictating the terms in national politics by forming the proposed Federal Front.

"The idea to form a political alternative at the national level came to my father way back in 2006 when he was spearheading the Telangana movement," the young parliamentarian said.

"It might not remain just as a third front and can even become the first front. Efforts are already on and after the plenary meet, the proposal will receive full attention of the party leadership," she said during a chat with the editorial team of Express on Thursday.

Pointing out the pain points of national parties, Kavitha said only regional parties can effectively address micro-level issues in States. "Issues in education or agriculture in Telangana will not be same as what is in Kashmir or Assam. So, only a coalition of regional parties can effectively address these issues at the national level. This was the reason why the Federal Front was proposed, to obtain more power for States to make decisions for its people," she said.

Claiming that a whopping `30,000 is being spent each year on welfare by TRS government, she said no State in the country was allocating such huge amount of funds for the wellbeing of people. "My father has

Nizamabad TRS MP K Kavitha

at an interactive session with

editorial team of the ‘The New

Indian Express’ in Hyderabad

on Thursday. | R Satish Babu

several goals at the national level to improve the lives of people. He made the fledgling Telangana State stand at first place across the country in terms of implementing welfare schemes and development. Now, he wants the TS development model to be replicated across the country."

'Front not to help BJP'

Kavitha rejected the allegation that the proposed Front is being formed to help the BJP at national level. "We are maintaining equidistance from both the BJP and Congress. The front itself is being proposed without the two parties," she said, adding that there was no national party in the country per se. "The so called national parties are just regional parties as their presence is limited to only some parts of the country."

"Why should Centre formulate policies on issues like health, education and rural development in States, when the needs of each state differ from the other, depending on its local conditions. How could the Centre formulate the same policy for Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana, when the requirements of the two States are different. Hence, the main agenda of the Federal Front is seeking more powers to States to formulate policies as per their local needs -K Kavitha, TRS MP.