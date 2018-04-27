HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is holding a crucial meeting on Friday with the State government officials on providing reservation to Muslims in employment and education under BC Category.

The State Legislative Assembly adopted a Bill providing 12 per cent reservations to Muslims and also increasing the total BC reservation percentage and sent the same for the approval of the Union government.

The State government's Bill is pending with the Union Home Ministry, which sought some clarifications on the Bill. According to sources, the MHA raised two queries on Muslim reservations. The State government officials prepared the answers to questions. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly approved the replies on Thursday.

When the MHA invited the State government for the meeting, Chief Secretary SK Joshi called up BC Welfare secretary Burra Venkatesham, who was in Delhi, and asked him to attend the meeting on Friday. State Reorganisation (SR) department principal secretary K Ramakrishan Rao too will attend the meeting as the MHA is likely to discuss the issues mentioned in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, which are pending for implementation.

MHA SOUGHT CLARIFICATION ON ASSEMBLY SEATS: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently wanted AP and Telangana to give clarification with regard to the discrepancies found in the AP Reorganisation Act (Removal and Difficulties) Order, 2015. The MHA sought clarification on some of the villages in Rampachodavaram (ST), Polavaram (ST), Pinapaka (ST), Aswaraopeta (ST) and Bhadrachalam (ST) segments. There is a confusion in which Assembly segment the villages will be included after the bifurcation of AP.

For example, Bhadrachalam mandal is a part of Bhadrachalam (ST) Assembly segment. But, after bifurcation of the said mandal, there is no mention in the MHA Order, 2015 as to in which Assembly segment the remaining part of Bhadrachalam mandal has to be kept in. In Burgampahad mandal of Pinapaka Assembly segment, the MHA Order, 2015, did not say anything about six villages in which Assembly segment they had to be kept. The Election Commission of India sought these clarifications from MHA for the proposed increase of Assembly seats in AP and TS. The MHA in turn wanted both AP and TS to clarify the matter. The officials are working on it now.

The MHA meeting will be chaired by Additional Secretary to review the State Bills of South Zone at 2 pm. The two Telangana Bills to be discussed are

1) The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in educational institutions and of appointments or posts in the services under the State) Bill, 2017.

2) The Telangana Prevention of Dangerous activities of bootleggers, dacoits, drug-offenders, Goondas, immoral traffic offenders and land grabbers (Amendment) Bill, 2017.