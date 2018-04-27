HYDERABAD: Former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy's joining the Congress seems to have not gone down well with old timers in the party. His political rival in Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency and Congress MLC Kuchakulla Damodar Reddy has once again spoken against Nagam's entry into the Congress.

Damodar Reddy, a follower of former minister DK Aruna, on Thursday revolted against former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy, at whose instance Nagam is said to have joined the Congress. The MLC said he would not cooperate with Janardhan Reddy if the newcomer was given party ticket for contesting the Nagarkurnool Assembly seat in the next election.

Criticising the TPCC leadership and AICC high command for admitting Janardhan Reddy into the party, he said, "TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC state affairs in-charge RC Khuntia had earlier promised me that they would consult me before finalising a decision on inducting Nagam Janardhan Reddy into the party. But, all of a sudden, they gave Congress membership to him in Delhi without considering my opposition." The leadership's act would do more harm than good to the party in the general election in Nagarkurnool, he said.

Damodar Reddy had unsuccessfully contested as Congress candidate against Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who was then in TDP, in the 1999, 2004 and 2009 Assembly polls. Interestingly, he had worked under the leadership of Nagam when both were in the TDP prior to 2000.