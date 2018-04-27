KARIMNAGAR: The Task Force police on Thursday nabbed two men for circulating fake currencies in Warangal, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Maharastra and AP.

However, what was interesting in this routine gang-busting exercise was the modus operandi behind the fake note circulation. The accused, both from Andhra Pradesh, were cleverly applying a black coat to the notes before transferring them to different locations.

This was done to avoid police attention. The black coat was later removed using a chemical solution. They charged `1 lakh in original currency for providing fake notes worth `3 lakh.