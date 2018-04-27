HYDERABAD: Possible disturbance to the telecast of the day-long TRS plenary by the vernacular TV channels may have prompted the Telangana Board of Secondary Education to declare the SSC results at 7 pm. Until now, the results were being announced in the morning.

According to a notification, the results were earlier scheduled at 10 am but have been postponed to 7 pm and will be released by Kadiam Srihari, deputy chief minister. Several television channels have made arrangements for live telecast of the plenary, which would be a platform for the TRS to announce its future plans.

However, once the results are announced, the education institutions would hit the TV screens claiming that their students topped the examination. “This will go on for almost the entire day and will come in the way of the plenary. This might have prompted the officials to delay the announcement of results till 7 pm,’’ an official averred.