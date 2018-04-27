HYDERABAD: Women are exploited in most sectors, not just in film industry and politics, said Kavitha who also pointed out that issues in other sectors do not get the same attention as the movie industry. She dismissed Congress MP Renuka Chowdary's comment that casting couch exists also in Parliament saying the Congress leader was making "sensational comments to stay in the news."

"Her comments have are undermining a great institution. She has not been in the news for a long time. I think the senior politico might have made such remarks to stay in the news," she said. "There are equally important issues of gender imbalance that go unaddressed -- like equal pay and equal work."

When pointed out about zero representation of women in the Telangana State Cabinet, she asserted that the responsibility of increasing women representation should not be only on women politicians. "Do you ask the same question to male politicians?" she wondered. She, however said, "I did take up the matter with the party. Maybe I didn't put it across very well. I am not the one solely responsible for all decisions of the party. Why is that when it comes to women's issues only Kavitha has to answer. This has to change."

She also said that as a representative of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians she had exposure to many ideas, some of which have worked out well in the Indian Parliament. According to her, in our country, only 10 percent of the women lawmakers are discharging their duties on their own. For the remaining 90 percent, brothers and husbands take care of their "public service" activities. This situation should change, she felt. "Even at the village level we have a long way to go as women representatives, despite the rule of 50 per cent reservation, are often overshadowed by their sons or husbands," she said.