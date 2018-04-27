The fundamental rights of aspiring candidates would be affected if the admission seats were blocked by other candidates who later opted not to join, the Court observed. (File photo)

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday observed that the fundamental rights of aspiring candidates would be affected if the admission seats were blocked by other candidates who later opted not to join.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi made this observation while dealing with a petition filed by a girl from Krishna district challenging rejection of her admission and counselling for AP PG Medical 2018 on the ground that she failed to take admission last year in spite of getting seat in the counselling.

The petitioner’s counsel urged the court to declare the rules imposed by NTR University of Health Sciences and GO by the AP government as illegal. In fact, the petitioner had not taken admission last year since the private college concerned was not as per her choice.

In fact, it was the candidates’ choice whether to take admission or not. Imposing three year ban was against fundamental rights, he argued. After hearing the case, the bench asked how was it justifiable for not taking admission even after getting seat in the counselling last year. The seat offered to the petitioner would have benefited other aspiring candidates, the bench observed and posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.