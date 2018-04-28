All sitting MLAs will get tickets: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Friday that there would no expansion of Cabinet and all the sitting MLAs would get party tickets in the next Assembly elections.

“There are reports that Cabinet expansion is on the cards. There is no truth in it. The same team will continue. There are also reports that around 30 per cent of the sitting MLAs will be dropped in 2019 Assembly elections. Party will give tickets to all the sitting MLAs. If any MLA is no performing well, then, we will try to see that they will perform well before the elections. We will not betray any MLA,” Chandrasekhar Rao declared.

The Chief Minister wanted the party rank and file including MLAs and ministers to actively take part in the distribution of cheques and Pattadar Passbooks beginning from May 10. He also called upon them to be involved closely in “Kanti Velugu” (free eye check-up). Rao also announced Telangana State Health Profile, a complete free medical check-up for all people, which would be taken up in a big way.

A TRS supporter stands with the party banner wrapped around him at the

plenary on Friday | Vinay madapu

Rao said water from Mission Bhagiratha programme would be provided from July to every household and provide irrigation water to one crore acres. He blamed the Congress for stalling the construction of irrigation projects by filing cases in the court. “We got two more permissions for Kaleshwaram today. We got all the clearances for Sitharama Lift Irrigation Scheme. We got some permissions for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and will get some more in future. We will complete the construction of irrigation projects in time,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.Highlighting the 24 hours uninterrupted power supply scheme, the Chief Minister said that those engaged in business of inverters and generators had gone bankrupt.

KCR compares India and China

Speed of good trucks in China: 80 kmph

India: 26 to 36 km per hour

Express highways in China: 1.23 L km, India: 2,000 km

Speed of goods trains in China: 80 kmph, India:

24 kmph

GDP of China in 2004: 9,504 billion dollars

India: 2,468 billion dollars

The per capita income of China in 1968 was 172 dollars and India’s was 340 dollars. Today, the per capita income of China touched 6,893 dollars and that of India remained as 1,861 dollars.

Video song released

A three-minute Hindi video song on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was exhibited at the TRS plenary on Friday. It showcases the CM’s achievements and welfare schemes.