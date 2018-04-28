Chase Congress away from villages: K Chandrasekhar Rao at plenary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unleashing a verbal onslaught on the main opposition party, Congress, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called upon the people of Telangana to drive away Congress leaders from villages “as the party filed as many as 250 cases against irrigation projects in courts.” He has asked his party leaders to undertake an aggressive campaign in every nook and cranny of the state to explain to people how the Congress was creating hurdles in the path of the fledgling state’s development.

Addressing his party cadre during the TRS plenary meeting held here on Friday, the ruling party’s supremo accused Congress leaders of trying to stall the construction of irrigation projects for the past four years by filing petitions in courts.“The Congress doesn’t want the irrigation projects to be completed. The reason is that if the projects are constructed, TRS will get the credit. Hence their coming in the way of the projects.”

“On May 10 we will launch the historic Rythu Bandhu scheme to distribute cheques to farmers to provide them `4,000 input subsidy per crop per acre. We are already supplying 24-hour power to all consumers including farmers. Congress leaders are spreading lies that the groundwater table has plummeted because of uninterrupted power supply to the farm sector. All their utterances are false. Only Congress leaders and companies that sell inverters and generators have gone bankrupt, while all others are happy,” he remarked.

Taking a dig at the Bus Yatra undertaken by Congress leaders, Rao said they were conducting a malicious campaign against the government. “Led by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress leaders have been spreading blatant lies against our government. They are jealous of the welfare schemes introduced by our government. They are unable to digest the developmental works undertaken in the state,” he said.

TRS workers with buttermilk packets at the TRS plenary meeting at Kompally in Hyderabad on Friday. Party MLA Rasamayi Balakishan presents a cultural programme with other artistes . A participant holds up a picture of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao amid the crowd in the plenary | Vinay madapu

‘Show ME 150 rooms in pragathi bhavan’

Saying that one needs to be intelligent to tell lies, the CM said TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy doesn’t have the brains even to tell lies. “Uttam used to carry the bags of Andhra leaders in the then united state. He has become the chief of state Congress as Telangana state came into being. He shouldn’t forget that.” The CM challenged the TPCC chief to prove the allegation that he (KCR) was leading a luxurious life by constructing 150 rooms in Pragathi Bhavan. “I am challenging Uttam Kumar Reddy to come to Pragathi Bhavan along with the media by 7 pm today. If his allegation is proved right, I will immediately quit my post. Or else, Uttam should apologise,” Rao demanded. In reply, Uttam clarified that he had never claimed that Pragathi Bhavan had 150 rooms. “What I pointed out is not the built-up area but the usage of Pragati Bhavan where KCR’s family has been leading a lavish life using hard-earned public money,” he said.

TRS has cash reserve of Rs 42.08 cr

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has cash reserves of `42.08 crore, including fixed deposits in banks. The fixed deposits and financial reserves before TRS plenary were `21.67 crore. For the plenary, several party leaders donated to the party taking the total cash reserves to `42.08 crore. “We have not collected donations from the general public. The party will organise a massive public meeting either in the last week of October or in the first week of November. We will collect donations from the people then,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. Khammam MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy donated `2 crore. Malkajgiri MP Mallareddy, TRS MLC Saleem, MLC Bhanuprasad, TRS MP K Visweswar Reddy and Nagarkurnool MLA M Janardhan Reddy donated `1 crore each.

‘Andhras living here are TS biddalu’

All those people, including Andhras, living in Telangana are “Telangana Biddalu”, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said. “All the Andhras who made Hyderabad their home have embraced the TRS. Our party’s victory in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls proved this. I thank the Kshatriya community who gave their function hall to conduct the TRS plenary here (Kompally). We will treat all those living in the state, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion, as one,” said while addressing the TRS plenary meeting here on Friday. Rao said the welfare measures introduced for BC communities were being praised even by Andhra leaders. “For example, the schemes for fishermen’s community were praised by former minister Mutta Gopalakrishna of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. He specially sought my appointment and met me to appreciate the initiatives taken by the TS government for the well-being of fishermen,” Rao said.