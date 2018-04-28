Federal Front will fill political vacuum at national level: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the proposed Federal Front has already started sending shivers down the spine of the two "so called" national parties BJP and Congress Party, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that he would create political tremors at national level with his proposed Front as Hyderabad as its centre.

"I won't leave Hyderabad and Telangana State. I will create tremors at national level from Hyderabad itself. I will undertake whirlwind tour across the country to realise my dream of forming an alternative Front at national level against BJP and the Congress. I will unite all the regional parties in this regard. I can go to any place in the country in two hours by air," the TRS boss said while addressing his party's plenary at Kompally here on Friday.

Rao, who is going to meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the first week of May, said Samajwadi Party leader and Uttar Pradesh former Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav would be coming to Hyderabad soon, to discuss about the proposed Front. Rao said he would also meet DMK working president MK Stalin to seek his support to the Front.

During the plenary, which marked the 17th anniversary of the Foundation Day of the pink party, Rao said there is 100 percent need to form a political alternative at national level, as there is political vacuum following the failures of BJP and Congress. "People are fed up with these two parties. I am sure TRS will play a crucial role in national politics in the coming days with the proposed Front," he asserted.

The Chief Minister said: "Several people made futile attempts to prove that Telangana is a failed experiment. But, we have overcome that and reached a stage to think about the future of this country."

Announcing the agenda for the Federal Front, Rao said the objective is to provide water to every acre of land and provide work to farmers across the country. "The total available water in the country is 70,000 tmc. The cultivable land is 40 crore acres. If we provide water to all the cultivable land and earmark 5,000 tmc to drinking water, then surplus water in the country will be around 25,000 tmc. But, why the successive governments have failed to irrigate the lands?" he wondered.

He also wanted federal spirit in its true sense. "Why Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana?. Cannot our local sarpanch lay roads for the village. Why there should be concurrent lists. Why the Centre is holding subjects like agriculture, education, health, drinking water and urban and rural development with it. The Centre's job is to maintain good international diplomacy. We want the federal system implemented in its true spirit," he said. The Centre should focus on key issues like diplomacy and to save the lives of our soldiers in Jammu & Kashmir, he suggested.

Earlier, the plenary unanimously adopted a resolution giving freedom to Rao to continue his efforts to form the Federal Front.

Agenda of the Front

* Rao to unite regional parties under Federal Front in the next 2 to 3 months

* Every inch of 40 crore acres of arable land to get water

* To reduce the number of suicides by farmers

TS role model for other states: KCR

Rao said the new State of Telangana has attained first place in the entire country with its novel welfare measures and development programmes. "Ministers belonging to Congress governments in other States and BJP ministers are praising our government's initiatives. TS has become a role model for other states in terms of introducing welfare schemes to improve the living standards of every section of society," he said. "Recently, when I met former prime minister Deve Gowda, he told me that the schemes implemented in Telangana like KCR Kits and others are much in demand in Karnataka," he said.