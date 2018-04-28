In filmy style, Telangana constable’s son clears UPSC, wants to become IPS officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Son of a police constable from State has cracked the UPSC mains for 2017 and will now don the police uniform. Twenty-three year old Akshay Kumar Yedavelli secured 623rd rank in his first attempt. It is a dream come true for Akshay, who grew up looking up to his father Yedavelli Dayakar. Dayakar is currently attached to the office of assistant commissioner of police, Mamnoor, in Warangal police commissionerate limits.

“It is a really proud moment for us. I will always cherish this moment which all of us were eagerly waiting for. We are really happy with his performace,” said an elated Dayakar, when contacted over phone. According to him, it was Akash’s dream to become an IPS officer after seeing him toil all throughout his life. “What more can I say. I am a very proud father today,” he added.

Akshay had graduated last year from Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT)-Bhopal in Chemical Engineering. “After graduating, I started my preparations for Civil Services exams. I thank everyone for the encouragement they gave me. Especially my Physics teacher Shyam who motivated me and Bala Latha Devi, who secured 167th rank last year, and inspired me.” On asking what went into his preparations, “a lot of planning and hardwork has helped me crack UPSC in my first attempt,” he added.

Akshay recalled that his father Dayakar has worked very hard all his life to raise the family. “Since my childhood, I notice khaki dress of my father and his police cap. I took inspiration seeing my father in khaki and my dream came true after securing rank in civil exam,’’ Akshay Kumar said.