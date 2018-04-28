Jagtial youth Anudeep Durishetty becomes first from Telangana to top UPSC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster from Telangana, Anudeep Durishetty, topped the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC)-2017 examination, the final results for which were released on Friday. Durishetty also made history by becoming the first person from Telangana to have topped the civil services and is one of the handful of candidates from the two Telugu states to have achieved this fete.

The 28-year-old had chosen Telugu for Indian language for Paper A, and Anthropolgy for optional subject in Mains. He is presently serving as an Indian Revenue Service(IRS) officer currently posted as Assistant Commissioner (under probation) and is a native of Metpally in Jagtial district.

In his previous attempt, in 2013, he had secured 790th rank after which he joined the Indian Revenue Service. He belonged to the 66th batch of students of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics. He was then awarded best officer trainee among the IRS batch during weapons training at National Industrial Security Academy(NISA), Hyderabad.

He completed his Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Instrumentation engineering from BITS Pilani and graduated in 2011. Before joining IRS, he worked as a Software Engineer with Google. Speaking to media in Jagtial over telephone from Delhi, Anudeep said that his father has been an inspiration for him. His father Manohar Durishetty is working as Additional Assistant Engineer in Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDL) at Mallapur in Jagtial district. His mother, D Jyothi is a homemaker.

Manohar said that his elder son, Anudeep, has been good at studies since childhood. He said: "for higher education Anudeep stayed away from home, at times could not attend even important family events and used to spend almost 18 hours a day preparing for the UPSC exam but now his hard work paid off and he has made the entire family proud."

According to him, Anudeep was not satisfied with the 790 rank he scored in UPSC earlier even though he got selected for IRS and concentrated with more dedication on preparing for the exam again. Expressing happiness over his son's achievement Manohar said that he is now waiting to see his son as a District Collector.

Khammam boy secures 4th rank

Sree Harsha Koya, also of Telangana scored All India Rank 4th in the UPSC. Harsha Koya belongs from Khammam. He completed his B.Tech in Production and Industrial Engineering from National Institute of Technology(NIT)-Jamshedpur and is currently serving as Project Engineer in Hyderabad with a private MNC. He did his schooling from St Francis de Sales high school in Khammam. Seelam Sai Teja of Hyderabad scored 43rd rank. In the list of 990 people from across the country who made it to the selected list of candidates in UPSC, there are others as well from Telangana. Narapureddy Maurya (100), G. Madhuri (144), Vivek Jhonson (195), Yedavalli Akshay

Kumar (624), and Bhargav Shekar (816) . Kamareddy Joint Collector Surabhi Sathiah’s son Surabhi Adarsh secured 393 rank in the UPSC. His father expressed happiness over the achievement.

Cop’s son cracks UPSC

A couple of days after father’s voluntary retirement from service was accepted by Maharashtra Police, the son has cracked UPSC and is all set to join Indian Police Service. Son of former additional DG rank officer VV Lakshminarayana, VV Sai Praneeth, scored 196th rank in the exam.